Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study was to assess a modified gun violence exposure tool at a pediatric clinic on the West Side of Chicago to identify youth at high risk of future gun violence.



METHODS: A modified version of the SaFETy gun violence exposure tool, studied in a community pediatric primary care setting, was implemented from June to August 2021. Patients and pediatric clinicians were surveyed after pilot.



RESULTS: Of 508 eligible patients, 341 youth (67.1%) completed the SaFETy tool. None had a SaFETy score ≥6, the threshold for immediate referral. Over a quarter (26.4%) of youth had scores of 1-5, and of those, 7.8% were referred at the clinician's discretion. Youth (n=84) participants randomly selected to complete an anonymous survey provided feedback about the SaFETY tool, reporting that the questions were easy to understand (92%). All 6 pediatric clinicians surveyed agreed that the tool helped to identify youth exposed to gun violence.



CONCLUSIONS: Screening for gun violence exposure among youth is logistically feasible in the pediatric outpatient setting. A more sensitive validated tool to stratify low-/medium-risk patients in the primary care setting is needed.

