Citation
Goyal A, Labellarte PZ, Hayes AA, Bicek JC, Barrera L, Becker AB, Rowell B, Brewer AG. AJPM Focus 2024; 3(1): e100146.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Journal of Preventive Medicine Board of Governors, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38089425
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study was to assess a modified gun violence exposure tool at a pediatric clinic on the West Side of Chicago to identify youth at high risk of future gun violence.
Language: en
Keywords
injury prevention; gun violence; primary care; Screening