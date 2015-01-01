|
Yeates EO, Nahmias J, Gabriel V, Luo X, Ogunnaike B, Ahmed MI, Melikman E, Moon T, Shoultz T, Feeler A, Dudaryk R, Navas-Blanco J, Vasileiou G, Yeh DD, Matsushima K, Forestiere M, Lian T, Dominguez OH, Ricks-Oddie JL, Kuza CM. Anesth. Analg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, International Anesthesia Research Society, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
38091502
BACKGROUND: Trauma outcome prediction models have traditionally relied upon patient injury and physiologic data (eg, Trauma and Injury Severity Score [TRISS]) without accounting for comorbidities. We sought to prospectively evaluate the role of the American Society of Anesthesiologists physical status (ASA-PS) score and the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program Surgical Risk-Calculator (NSQIP-SRC), which are measurements of comorbidities, in the prediction of trauma outcomes, hypothesizing that they will improve the predictive ability for mortality, hospital length of stay (LOS), and complications compared to TRISS alone in trauma patients undergoing surgery within 24 hours.
