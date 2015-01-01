Abstract

BACKGROUND: The proliferation of electric scooters globally has been associated with an increase in related injuries and consequent economic burden. This study aims to assess the injury patterns and the economic impact associated with electric scooter use in Melbourne, Australia.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted using hospital and registry data from January 2022 to January 2023. Data collected included demographic details, alcohol and helmet use, injury type and severity, operative treatment provided, and direct medical costs. The economic impact (in AUD) of the patient's emergency presentation and hospital admission was calculated.



RESULTS: During the study period, 256 electric scooter related injuries were recorded, comprising 247 riders and nine pedestrians. The majority of patients were males (69%) with a median age of 29.5 (15-78). Alcohol use was reported by 34% and helmet use by 33%. Injuries most commonly affected the upper limb (53%) and head (50%), with abrasions (75%) and fractures (48%) being the most common type of injury sustained. The total hospital cost was $1 911 062, and the median cost was $1321.66 per patient (IQR: $479.37-$5096.65).



CONCLUSION: Electric scooter usage, as observed through patient presentations to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, is associated with a considerable number of injuries, primarily among young males, and an ensuing substantial economic burden. The findings underscore the urgent need for improved safety measures to minimize electric scooter-related injuries and their clinical and economic repercussions.

