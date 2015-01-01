Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To elucidate the prevailing circumstances of victimization, including bullying, faced by children afflicted with food allergies in Japan.



METHODS: From July to August 2021, we executed a web-based questionnaire survey targeting children with food allergies enrolled in the fourth grade or higher, who sought medical attention at the Department of Pediatrics in Showa University Hospital or were affiliated with three allergy-focused patient associations. The survey aimed to ascertain whether these children had encountered instances of bullying, the nature of the bullying incidents, and whether such acts of bullying triggered allergic symptoms.



RESULTS: A total of sixty-six children with food allergies participated in the survey. Among them, forty-five (68%) were male, thirty-three (50%) were attending elementary school, and thirty-five (53%) reported experiencing some form of victimization throughout their lives. Specifically, fourteen (21%) had been subjected to bullying due to their food allergy, with two children being coerced into consuming allergens and one child experiencing symptoms induced by allergen-based bullying.



CONCLUSION: It is evident that a significant number of children with food allergies face bullying. Therefore, it is imperative for healthcare providers and parents to acknowledge the inherent risk of bullying as an integral aspect of caring for children with food allergies. Prompt measures should be taken, such as educating both teachers and non-allergic children about this risk.

Language: ja