Abstract

PURPOSE: The primary objective was to systematically review the literature evaluating patient reported outcomes and return to sport following re-revision anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) procedures. The secondary objectives were two-fold: identify the risk factors that lead to revision ACLR failure and assess the secondary knee structure injuries after the initial revision ACLR. It was hypothesized that re-revision ACLR would result in improved post-operative outcomes, but that there would be a low return to the pre-injury level of sports activities due to concomitant knee injuries such as meniscal and chondral lesions.



METHODS: A systematic review of the literature was performed using Medline/PubMed and Cochrane. Inclusion criteria were outcomes of re-revision ACL reconstruction, minimum of two years follow-up, human studies, and English language. Excluded studies were basic science articles, epidemiological studies, editorials, surgical techniques, surveys, cadaveric, and animal studies.



RESULTS: Fifteen studies met the inclusion criteria and were considered for review. There were 6 Level III, and 9 Level IV studies that included 399 patients undergoing re-revision ACL reconstruction. Concomitant meniscal lesions at the time of re-revision ranged from 35% to 90%. The prevalence of concomitant cartilaginous lesions at the time of re-revision ranged from 13.6% to 90%. Compared to preoperative scores, patient reported outcomes overall improved after re-revision ACL reconstruction with mean preoperative Lysholm scores ranging from 38.4 to 73.15 and improved to postoperative scores ranging from 68 to 87.8. However, return to sport at pre-injury levels was inconsistent with rates ranging from 12.5-80%.



CONCLUSIONS: Re-revision ACL reconstruction was found to restore knee stability and improve functional outcomes. Despite this improvement, there was a low return to sport at pre-injury level. Functional outcomes were also inferior when compared to primary ACL reconstruction. Concomitant knee pathologies were also found to rise in prevalence compared to revision and primary ACLR cases.

