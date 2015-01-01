Abstract

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with impaired emotion regulation (ER). ER diversity, the variety, prevalence, and relative abundance of ER strategy use, may provide resilience against PTSD. This study examined the prospective relation between ER diversity and PTSD, while accounting for negative and positive life events, in interpersonal violence (IPV) survivors. IPV-exposed women with PTSD onset (PTSD; n = 22), without PTSD onset (IPV; n = 37), and non-traumatized control participants (NTC; n = 41) rated their ER strategy use and experience of negative and positive life events. The ER diversity index differentiated the participant groups. Importantly, group differences in ER diversity depended on the experience of life events. When experiencing fewer positive life events and more negative life events, the IPV and NTC groups, but not the PTSD group, demonstrated higher ER diversity. Thus, greater ER diversity during periods with more negative life events and fewer positive life events may play a protective role against PTSD onset for IPV survivors.

Language: en