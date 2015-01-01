Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate if several potential risk factors were associated with time to injury complaints leading to participation restriction in Athletics (ICPR).



METHODS: We performed a secondary analysis of data collected during 39 weeks of the 2017-2018 Athletics season in a cluster-randomised controlled trial ('PREVATHLE'). Univariate and multivariable analyses using Cox regression models were performed to analyse the association between the time to first ICPR and potential risk factors collected (1) at baseline: sex, age, height, body mass, discipline, the usual duration of Athletics training and non-specific sports training, ICPR in the preceding season (yes/no), ICPR at baseline (yes/no); (2) weekly during the season: duration and intensity of Athletics training and competition, and non-specific sports training, fitness subjective state, sleep duration and illness (yes/no); and (3) combined.



RESULTS: Data from 320 athletes were included; 138 (43.1%) athletes reported at least one ICPR during the study follow-up. The combined multivariable analyses revealed that the risk of ICPR at any given time was significantly higher in athletes with a pre-existing ICPR (hazard rate ratio, HRR 1.90, 95% CI 1.15 to 3.15; p=0.012) and lower in athletes with a higher fitness subjective state (HRR 0.63, 95% CI 0.55 to 0.73; p<0.001) and who had had at least one illness during the season (HRR 0.42, 95% CI 0.29 to 0.62; p<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Our results provide new insights into injury risk factors in Athletics that could help with potential injury risk reduction strategies. These could be to explore the pre-existing injury presence at the season's beginning and to monitor the fitness subjective state and illnesses occurrence during the season. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03307434.

