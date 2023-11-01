SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alshammari AT, Oates AJ, Rigby AS, Offiah AC. Clin. Radiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Radiologists, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.crad.2023.11.014

38092647

AIM: To compare the diagnostic accuracy, advantages, and disadvantages of different medical imaging techniques for detecting metaphyseal fractures (also known as classic metaphyseal lesions [CMLs]) in infants and young children with suspected inflicted trauma.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: This systematic review was conducted according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) checklist and Quality Assessment of Diagnostic Accuracy Studies (QUADAS-2) tool criteria. Predefined keywords were used to search online databases for English articles published between 1 January 1980 and 31 March 2023.

RESULTS: The initial search revealed 83 studies, only five of which met the inclusion criteria. The sensitivity and specificity of positron-emission tomography (PET) were 67% and 99%, respectively. The sensitivity and specificity of ultrasound were 55-61% and 96-97%, respectively. The sensitivity of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) whole-body screening was 31%. The sensitivity of bone scintigraphy was 17% in one and 35% in a second study. Computed tomography was not used to detect CMLs in any diagnostic accuracy study.

CONCLUSION: This systematic review has identified only a small number of relevant studies. In addition to the skeletal survey, PET and ultrasound may be helpful for the diagnosis of CMLs in infants and young children with suspected abuse; however, ultrasound has greater potential than PET due to its higher specificity, lack of radiation exposure, low cost, and wider availability.


Language: en
