Abstract

Following the Taliban's takeover in August 2021, Afghanistan confronts compounded challenges from both seismic political shifts and catastrophic natural events. Earthquakes in Khost and Herat provinces have resulted in thousands of casualties, with the majority being women and children, highlighting structural vulnerabilities of Afghan homes made from sun-dried bricks. Concurrently, the Taliban's restriction on women's participation in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has strained essential health and aid services. This situation is exacerbated by international decisions to reduce aid allocations. This convergence of crises has disproportionately affected women and children, with potential surges in malnutrition, diseases, and child marriages. This scenario underscores the urgent need for the global community to prioritize humanitarian considerations over political disagreements, ensuring aid reaches the vulnerable and NGOs can operate amidst ongoing challenges.

