|
Citation
|
Johnstone S, Wong C, Pun C, Girard TA, Kim HS. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 254: e111054.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38091900
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Emerging adults who endorse more positive psychotic-like experiences (PLEs; bizarre experiences, delusional ideations) may experience greater cannabis-related impairments in executive function. Negative and depressive PLEs are also associated with cannabis use, however, less is known about their relation to executive functioning. Here, we hypothesize that high positive PLEs and cannabis use are associated with worse performance on computerized versions of the Iowa Gambling Task (IGT) and the Card Sorting Task (CST); exploratory analyses are conducted with negative and depressive PLEs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cannabis use; Executive functioning; Psychotic-like experiences; Undergraduate students