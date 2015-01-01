Abstract

The risk evaluation of natural disasters is an obstacle to ensuring healthcare services during catastrophic events worldwide. Therefore, timely and appropriate environmental health risk evaluation is essential. In this study, we incorporated the information from databases such as PubMed, Google Scholar, and Scopus. We performed this study to explore the feasibility of using artificial intelligence (AI) in disaster risk and emergency health management. Natural disasters have some phenomenon that is bound to happen. So, we can use AI to inform healthcare authorities about environmental health risks and emergency medical management. The recent innovations in technology have created novel opportunities for improving healthcare services across the world. AI technology would be the backbone of the fourth industrial revolution because we are entering an AI-based world this decade. Therefore, we suggest the authorities consider this positive aspect of AI technology to minimize the disastrous outcomes of any catastrophic events.

Language: en