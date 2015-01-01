Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the temporal trend and magnitude of occupational accident indicators among Social Security beneficiaries in Brazil and its regions from 2009 to 2019.



METHODS: A time series study was conducted on occupational accident indicators in the regions of Brazil, from 2009 to 2019. Data were retrieved from the Statistical Yearbook of Occupational Accidents and the Statistical Yearbook of Social Security. Prais-Winsten generalized linear regression models were used to estimate trends, and annual percentage change and their respective 95% confidence intervals were obtained.



RESULTS: There were 7,253,923 occupational accidents during the study period. The average incidence rate was 16.3 per 1,000 employment relationships, with a decreasing trend (APC = 4.3%; 95%CI -5.63;-3.26).



CONCLUSION: Brazil and its regions showed an overall decreasing trend in indicators representing morbidity burden and the magnitude of occupational accidents. MAIN RESULTS: In Brazil, despite regional inequalities, there has been a decrease in occupational accident rates reported to Social Security.



IMPLICATIONS FOR SERVICES: The results suggest improvements in working conditions, control and prevention of occupational accidents among these workers and contribute to targeting measures to prevent and control these diseases in the regions with the highest incidence.



PERSPECTIVES: Further research could explore trends according to professional category and economic activity sector, aimed at improving the monitoring of safety conditions and the wellbeing of workers in the regions of Brazil.

Language: pt