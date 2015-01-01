|
Citation
de Wit K, Begeman M, Noordkamp W, Sligte IG, Ghafoerkhan RS, Kallen VL. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2263147.
DOI
PMID
38088188
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A significant body of literature has identified multiple factors that contribute to established victimization by aggressive and/or intimidating behaviours. These studies primarily originate from the fields of intimate partner violence (IPV), bullying, sexual abuse, and/or commercial sexual exploitation (CSE), and generally focus on female victims. It appears, however, complicated to quantify the cumulative contribution of these factors on susceptibility to intimidating and/or hostile engagements on an individual level.
Language: en
Keywords
risk factors; victimization; victim; aggression; intimate partner violence; agresión; características; characteristics; factores de riesgo; Intimidación; Intimidation; susceptibilidad; susceptibility; víctima; victimización; violencia doméstica; 亲密伴侣暴力; 侵略; 受害; 受害者; 恐吓; 易感性; 特征; 风险因�