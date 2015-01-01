Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fmed.2022.918812.].



This article is a correction to:



Case Report: Early Recognition, Treatment, and Occupational Safety Protection are Crucial for Methanol Toxicity



In the published article, there was an error in Table 1 as published. The unit of methanol and formate concentration is wrong. It should be mg/L, not mg/dL in the Table 1. The corrected Table 1 and its caption "The methanol and formate concentration change in blood and urine" are available by following the DOI.



The authors apologize for this error and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way. The original article has been updated.

