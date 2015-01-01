Abstract

Job satisfaction is a highly relevant topic across all sectors of the national economy worldwide. A contented employee significantly enhances a company's performance compared to a dissatisfied one. Simultaneously, a contented employee increases the human capital value of the company, which has a substantial impact on its overall value. However, employee satisfaction is not a static state; it can be influenced by various factors, one of which is perceived workload resulting from the nature of the job. The aim of this article is to investigate whether there is a demonstrable impact of perceived workload on employee satisfaction. This relationship is examined within the context of subway train drivers in the Czech Republic. In exploring this relationship, we also delve into the psychological factor of whether there is a connection between perceived workload and the satisfaction of subway train drivers based on their personality types according to the MBTI test. These dependencies are assessed through correlation analysis using a comprehensive dataset obtained. In the course of the research, data were collected from the entire basic sample of respondents, namely from 654 subway train drivers. The results confirmed the existing influence of perceived workload on employee satisfaction and, concurrently, the influence of perceived workload on employee satisfaction based on the personality typology determined by the MBTI test. These findings are undoubtedly beneficial for the management of transportation companies, particularly those involved in passenger transportation, specifically in the provision of subway services.

