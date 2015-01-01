|
Liu Y, Zhang H, Miao H, Zhang J, Guo C. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1193952.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38090162
BACKGROUND: Social anxiety (SA) is prevalent among individuals with drug use disorders, playing a significant role in the etiology and maintenance of drug addiction. The etiological model of SA suggests a link between the development of SA and childhood maltreatment. Childhood maltreatment not only acts as a complex trauma with negative effects on individuals' selves and other cognitions but also exerts a negative influence through early negative parent-child interactions on individuals' internal working models, leading to the development of fear of negative evaluation and SA. Furthermore, self-construals, as a personality trait that emerges from the framework of the theory of sociocultural models, may exert a moderating effect on these mechanisms. The present study utilized a moderated mediation model to examine how childhood maltreatment relates to SA in individuals with drug addiction, aiming to provide support for a comprehensive understanding and effective resolution of SA in this group.
childhood maltreatment; Chinese male individuals with drug use disorder; fear of negative evaluation; self-construals; social anxiety