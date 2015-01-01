SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1339764.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1339764

38090180

PMC10712559

Abstract

[This retracts the article DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2022.977466.].



A Retraction of the Original Research Article
Empirical analysis of the impact of China-Japan-South Korea transportation infrastructure investment on environmental degradation and the validity of the environmental Kuznets curve hypothesis

by Lu, H., Liu, Y., Ali, A., Tian, R., Chen, Y., and Luo, Y. (2022). Front. Psychol. 13:977466. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2022.977466

The journal retracts the 2022 article cited above.

Following publication, concerns were raised regarding the contributions of the authors of the article. Our investigation, conducted in accordance with Frontiers policies, confirmed a serious breach of our authorship policies and of publication ethics; the article is therefore retracted.

This retraction was approved by the Chief Editors of Frontiers in Psychology and the Chief Executive Editor of Frontiers. The authors have not responded to correspondence regarding this retraction.


