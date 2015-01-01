Abstract

[This retracts the article DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2022.977466.].







A Retraction of the Original Research Article

Empirical analysis of the impact of China-Japan-South Korea transportation infrastructure investment on environmental degradation and the validity of the environmental Kuznets curve hypothesis



by Lu, H., Liu, Y., Ali, A., Tian, R., Chen, Y., and Luo, Y. (2022). Front. Psychol. 13:977466. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2022.977466



The journal retracts the 2022 article cited above.



Following publication, concerns were raised regarding the contributions of the authors of the article. Our investigation, conducted in accordance with Frontiers policies, confirmed a serious breach of our authorship policies and of publication ethics; the article is therefore retracted.



This retraction was approved by the Chief Editors of Frontiers in Psychology and the Chief Executive Editor of Frontiers. The authors have not responded to correspondence regarding this retraction.

