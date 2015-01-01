|
Monds LA, Singleton MR, Russell AMT. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1147621.
INTRODUCTION: Alcohol binge drinking is highly prevalent among young adults. While research has established the neurotoxic effects of general alcohol consumption, binge drinking presents unique deleterious effects on the brain through the acute intoxication and withdrawal cycle. The detrimental impacts of binge drinking have been reported across a broad range of cognitive abilities in young adults, however, the research regarding its relationship to attention is mixed. This study investigates the relationship between binge drinking and attention performance in young adults. Moreover, there is evidence to suggest that males and females are uniquely impacted by the neurotoxic effects of binge drinking, so the present study tests the moderating role of sex, as well as the influence of earlier age of binge drinking onset.
Language: en
alcohol; attention; young adults; cognitive impairment; binge drinking