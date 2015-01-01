|
Citation
|
Le Denmat P, Grisetto F, Delevoye-Turrell YN, Vantrepotte Q, Davin T, Dinca A, Desenclos-El Ghoulti I, Roger C. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1252164.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38090188
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Maladaptive behavior often results from poor decision-making and by extension poor control over decisions. Since maladaptive behavior in driving, such as excessive speed, can lead to dramatic consequences, identifying its causes is of particular concern. The present study investigated how risk-taking and executive functioning are related to driving performance and habits among the general population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adaptive mechanisms; cognitive control; driving behaviors; inhibition; risk-taking; strategical compensation