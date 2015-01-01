|
Citation
Lee YR, Park SN, Lee MR, Nam E. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1249736.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
38089018
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The risk of disasters and infectious diseases continues to persist in modern times. Children are a vulnerable group in disaster prevention and management due to their limited ability to cope on their own. Hence, the role and disaster preparedness capacity of early childhood teachers (ECTs) is vital for children's protection.
Language: en
Keywords
resilience; COVID-19; self-efficacy; early childhood; early childhood education and care; teachers