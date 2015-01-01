Abstract

Suicide is a significant global public health concern, claiming over 0.7 million lives annually. It is seen in all age groups and is the fourth leading cause of mortality in the 15-29 year old age group. Three-quarters of suicides are reported in low-income and middle-income countries.1 Notably, India significantly contributes to this global burden, reporting 164 000 suicides in 2021.2



Cancer is one of the factors leading to suicide. In India, new cancer cases are estimated to increase by 58.3% by 2040 compared with 2020. The most common cancer among males in India is oral cancer, while breast cancer ranks as the most common type of cancer among females.3



A cancer diagnosis can lead to severe mental and physical distress, raising the likelihood of suicide. Patients with cancer commonly face depression, anxiety, social stigma, lack of moral support, the chronic nature of the illness, financial burden and painful treatment, all of which significantly impact their mental health and can lead to suicidal tendencies.



Research indicates that the risk of suicide is significantly greater among those affected by cancer compared with the general population.4 However, the psychosocial challenges of patients with cancer remain insufficiently explored.5 6 In particular, there is limited research on recent suicide trends among patients with cancer in India. Studying these trends will provide insights into the complexities of suicide risk in this specific population.



The aim of the study was to find trends of suicidal deaths among individuals with cancer in the Indian population based on secondary data.

