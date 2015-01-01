Abstract

AIM: This pilot study examined the feasibility, safety, and effects of a Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure™-based exercise program to enhance balance and lower limb muscle strength in community-dwelling older adults with a history of falls.



METHODS: In total, 42 older adults who experienced at least one fall in the past year were randomly assigned to an experimental or control group. Participants in the experimental group performed 60-min sessions of the exercise program twice per week for 8 weeks. The control group received usual care. We assessed the feasibility (retention and adherence to the exercise program), safety (number of adverse events), and clinical outcomes: (1) balance (Mini-BESTest); (2) functional lower limb muscle strength (Five-Time Sit-to-Stand test); (3) mobility (Timed-Up and Go test); (4) dual-task ability (Timed-Up and Go test - Dual Task); (5) fear of falling (Icon-FES); and (6) executive function (Color Trails Test).



RESULTS: Thirty-one participants (74%) completed the 8-week assessment. No adverse event associated with the exercise program was reported. There was a significant interaction in the anticipatory domain score of the Mini-BESTest between the experimental and control groups over the 8 weeks (P = 0.019).



CONCLUSIONS: The Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure™-based exercise program was feasible, safe, and potentially effective in improving anticipatory balance in community-dwelling older fallers. Geriatr Gerontol Int 2023; ••: ••-••.

