Abstract

School-based health promotion is drastically disrupted by school closures during public health emergencies or natural disasters. Climate change will likely accelerate the frequency of these events and hence school closures. We identified innovative health promotion practices delivered during COVID-19 school closures and sought consensus among education experts on their future utility. Fifteen health promotion practices delivered in 87 schools across Alberta, Canada during COVID-19 school closures in Spring 2020, were grouped into: 'awareness of healthy lifestyle behaviours and mental wellness', 'virtual events', 'tangible supports' and 'school-student-family connectedness'. Two expert panels (23 school-level practitioners and 20 decision-makers at the school board and provincial levels) rated practices on feasibility, acceptability, reach, effectiveness, cost-effectiveness and other criteria in three rounds of online Delphi surveys. Consensus was reached if 70% or more participants (strongly) agreed with a statement, (strongly) disagreed or neither. Participants agreed all practices require planning, preparation and training before implementation and additional staff time and most require external support or partnerships. Participants rated 'awareness of healthy lifestyle behaviours and mental wellness' and 'virtual events' as easy and quick to implement, effective and cost-effective, sustainable, easy to integrate into curriculum, well received by students and teachers, benefit school culture and require no additional funding/resources. 'Tangible supports' (equipment, food) and 'school-student-family connectedness' were rated as most likely to reach vulnerable students and families. Health promotion practices presented herein can inform emergency preparedness plans and are critical to ensuring health remains a priority during public health emergencies and natural disasters.

Language: en