Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-harm in youth is associated with adverse outcomes for many. The age of first self-harm is not often reported in the literature and there is considerable heterogeneity in how it is reported and in the methods used to estimate it. The objective of this study will be to examine the age of first self-harm act in childhood and adolescence and to identify the research methods used to assess this.



METHODS: This scoping review will follow JBI guidance. Five electronic databases, Medline, PsycInfo, CINAHL Plus, Embase, and Web of Science will be searched from inception. Grey literature will be searched via Google Scholar. Studies reporting the age of first act of self-harm in young people aged 17 years and younger are of interest. Any study design and methodology will be eligible for inclusion. Included studies may use any self-harm definition, any measures used to assess self-harm and the age of the first act. The focus can be in any context, including health services presenting or community samples. Title and abstract screening and full text screening will be carried out by two reviewers independently. The data extraction tool will be piloted by two reviewers independently, included studies will undergo data extraction by one reviewer and this will be checked by a second, independent reviewer.



RESULTS: The resulting data will be presented using descriptive statistics, in tabular format, and accompanied with a narrative presentation of results. The results of this study will be distributed by publication in an academic journal.

