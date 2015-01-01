|
Wiggin D, McMahon E, McNicholas F, Griffin E. HRB Open Res 2023; 6: e36.
(Copyright © 2023, Health Research Board ; F1000 Research Limited)
38089852
BACKGROUND: Self-harm in youth is associated with adverse outcomes for many. The age of first self-harm is not often reported in the literature and there is considerable heterogeneity in how it is reported and in the methods used to estimate it. The objective of this study will be to examine the age of first self-harm act in childhood and adolescence and to identify the research methods used to assess this.
child and adolescent mental health; onset of self-harm; suicidal behaviour; Youth self-harm