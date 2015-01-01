Abstract

Lower-limb gait training (GT) exoskeletons have been successfully used in rehabilitation programs to overcome the burden of locomotor impairment. However, providing suitable net interaction torques to assist patient movements is still a challenge. Previous transparent operation approaches have been tested in treadmill-based GT exoskeletons to improve user-robot interaction. However, it is not yet clear how a transparent lower-limb GT system affects user's gait kinematics during overground walking, which unlike treadmill-based systems, requires active participation of the subjects to maintain stability. In this study, we implemented a transparent operation strategy on the ExoRoboWalker, an overground GT exoskeleton, to investigate its effect on the user's gait. The approach employs a feedback zero-torque controller with feedforward compensation for the exoskeleton's dynamics and actuators' impedance. We analyzed the data of five healthy subjects walking overground with the exoskeleton in transparent mode (ExoTransp) and non-transparent mode (ExoOff) and walking without exoskeleton (NoExo). The transparent controller reduced the user-robot interaction torque and improved the user's gait kinematics relative to ExoOff. No significant difference in stride length is observed between ExoTransp and NoExo (p = 0.129). However, the subjects showed a significant difference in cadence between ExoTransp (50.9± 1.1 steps/min) and NoExo (93.7 ± 8.7 steps/min) (p = 0.015), but not between ExoTransp and ExoOff (p = 0.644).



RESULTS suggest that subjects wearing the exoskeleton adjust their gait as in an attention-demanding task changing the spatiotemporal gait characteristics likely to improve gait balance.

