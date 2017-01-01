Abstract

BACKGROUND: Female perpetrated sexual assault is under-represented in sexual assault research, and indeed possibly an underreported crime. The aim of this study is to address the lack of comprehensive data in relation to female perpetrated sexual assault attendances to the national sexual assault treatment unit network in the Republic of Ireland.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study analysing the attendances of female perpetrated sexual assault attendances at the six sexual assault treatment units in the Republic of Ireland between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2022.



RESULTS: There were 95 attendances where the assailant (or one of the assailants) was identified as female. 62% (n=59) of these attendances involved a solo female assailant, 3.2% (n=3) where it was a multiple assailant assault with only female assailants and 34.7% (n=33) cases with male and female assailants. 74.7% (n=71) of victims identified as female, 24.2% (n=23) as male and 1.1% (n=1) as 'other'. The average age of attenders was 27.0 ± 10.7 years old. 54.7% (n=52) of attendances were within 72 hours of the assault. 52.6% (n=50) of these underwent a forensic examination. 30.5% (n=29) of incidents occurred in the assailant's home. 23% of assailants were described as a friend of the victim/survivor. 34.7% (n=33) sustained bodily injuries (genital and/or extra-genital).



CONCLUSION: Female perpetrated sexual assault is a distinct entity when analysing attendances to the national sexual assault treatment unit network, representing just under 2% of all attendances. We have shown that those who experience these assaults are likely to be female, be assaulted by a single female perpetrator who is known to them and attend a sexual assault treatment unit within 72 hours of the assault. Awareness of the characteristics of these attendances will ultimately allow us to develop appropriate supports for these victims/survivors and to raise awareness of this type of crime.

