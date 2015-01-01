SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim IJ, Kim JY. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01612840.2023.2278776

38091608

This quasi-experimental, nonequivalent control group study developed an eight-session post-traumatic growth program for teachers who had experienced violence from students and/or parents and examined its effects on rumination, burnout, and post-traumatic growth. A convenience sample was recruited from 11 elementary schools in Jeonbuk province, South Korea. The experimental group (n = 27) participated in bi-weekly sessions over four weeks, whereas the control group (n = 27) read educational materials on post-traumatic growth during the same period. The experimental group exhibited significantly greater decreases in intrusive rumination and higher post-traumatic growth than the control group. The program could be an effective intervention to assist traumatized teachers.


