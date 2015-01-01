Abstract

This quasi-experimental, nonequivalent control group study developed an eight-session post-traumatic growth program for teachers who had experienced violence from students and/or parents and examined its effects on rumination, burnout, and post-traumatic growth. A convenience sample was recruited from 11 elementary schools in Jeonbuk province, South Korea. The experimental group (n = 27) participated in bi-weekly sessions over four weeks, whereas the control group (n = 27) read educational materials on post-traumatic growth during the same period. The experimental group exhibited significantly greater decreases in intrusive rumination and higher post-traumatic growth than the control group. The program could be an effective intervention to assist traumatized teachers.

Language: en