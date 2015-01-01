Abstract

For several decades, hydrogen sulfide (H(2)S) has been a toxic gas affecting people, particularly in workplaces. However, no effective therapy is available to counteract H(2)S poisoning. Herein, we report the case of a 34-year-old male field worker who experienced H(2)S poisoning due to an accident at work. He presented to the emergency room with dyspnea, drowsiness, and dizziness. Computed tomography revealed a normal brain mass. An initial electrocardiogram revealed sinus tachycardia. Therefore, 10 mL nitrite was administered intravenously. However, the symptoms were not relieved as expected. Hyperbaric oxygen was promptly administered. Symptoms were relieved rapidly after three sessions of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Subsequently, the patient completely recovered. During severe H(2)S intoxication, early administration of hyperbaric oxygen therapy can prevent the disruption of aerobic cellular respiration and save lives.

Language: en