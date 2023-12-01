|
Moreira-Neto A, Neves LM, Milliato A, Juday V, Marquesini R, Lafer B, Cardoso EF, Ugrinowitsch C, Nucci MP, Silva-Batista C. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
38092282
BACKGROUND: Aerobic exercise (AE) combined with pharmacotherapy is known to reduce depressive symptoms; however, studies have not focused on long-term AE for volumetric changes of brain regions (amygdala, thalamus, and nucleus accumbens [NAcc]) linked to the control of affective responses and hopelessness in individuals with major depression (MD). In addition, AE with motor complexity (AEMC) would be more effective than AE in causing brain plasticity. We compared the effects of 24 weeks of AE and AEMC combined with pharmacotherapy on clinical and volumetric outcomes in individuals with MD.
Affective response; Hopelessness; Limbic system; Motor complexity; Subcortical volume