Abstract

For many older adults, physical activity declines with age, contributing to chronic disease and social isolation. Companionship from dogs can help mitigate isolation and promote physical activity. Outdoor environments aligned with the abilities of older adults can encourage walking habits and socialization. To understand how neighborhood features influence dog walking, we adapted a Photovoice approach and photographed 12 older adults walking their dog. Photographs were presented during in-person interviews to facilitate discussions about environmental features. Thematic coding revealed that interactions with nature were key. Participants valued choices in walking path type and conveniently placed dog waste stations. Opportunities to socialize with neighbors were also important. Safety from falling, other animals, and motorized traffic were concerns but were not enough to prevent walking. Our findings suggest that walking environments intended for older adults with dogs should include experiences with nature, diverse path designs, and dog-specific amenities.

Language: en