|
Citation
|
Troyer EA, Kohn JN, Castillo MFR, Lobo JD, Sanchez YR, Ang G, Cirilo A, Leal JA, Pruitt C, Walker AL, Wilson KL, Pung MA, Redwine LS, Hong S. J. Health Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38088312
|
Abstract
|
COVID-19 pandemic-related traumatic stress (PRTS) symptoms are reported in various populations, but risk factors in older adults with chronic medical conditions, remain understudied. We therefore examined correlates and pre-pandemic predictors of PRTS in older adults with hypertension during COVID-19. Participants in California, aged 61-92 years (n = 95), participated in a pre-pandemic healthy aging trial and later completed a COVID-19 assessment (May to September 2020). Those experiencing ⩾1 PRTS symptom (n = 40), and those without PRTS symptoms (n = 55), were compared. The PRTS+ group had poorer mental and general health and greater impairment in instrumental activities of daily living. Pre-pandemic biomarkers of vascular inflammation did not predict increased odds of PRTS; however, greater pre-pandemic anxiety and female gender did predict PRTS during COVID-19. Our findings highlight PRTS as a threat to healthy aging in older adults with hypertension; targeted approaches are needed to mitigate this burden, particularly for females and those with pre-existing anxiety.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aging; COVID-19; hypertension; biomarkers; post-traumatic stress