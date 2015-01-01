|
Stoever J. J. Law Med. Ethics 2023; 51(3): 560-564.
(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38088605
While sexual violence should not be the prerequisite for legal abortion, expanding definitions of abuse to include reproductive coercion can open avenues of access to abortion following the Dobbs decision. Understanding the increased danger and compounding challenges of intimate partner violence can inform legislative initiatives, healthcare responses, and movements for reproductive justice.
Language: en
Intimate Partner Violence; Abortion Bans; Rape Exceptions; Reproductive Coercion; Reproductive Justice