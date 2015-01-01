SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shapiro ZE, Deb C, Lawrence C, Golden AR, Wright MS, Kraschel KL, Fins JJ. J. Law Med. Ethics 2023; 51(3): 672-683.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1017/jme.2023.126

PMID

38088597

Abstract

In our article, we share the lessons we have learned after creating and running a successful legal laboratory over the past seven years at Yale Law School. Our legal laboratory, which focuses on the intersection of law and severe brain injury, represents a unique pedagogical model for legal academia, and is closely influenced by the biomedical laboratory.


Language: en

Keywords

Brain Injury; Law and Medicine; Law and Neuroscience; Law and Society; Legal Pedagogy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print