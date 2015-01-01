|
Citation
Shapiro ZE, Deb C, Lawrence C, Golden AR, Wright MS, Kraschel KL, Fins JJ. J. Law Med. Ethics 2023; 51(3): 672-683.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38088597
Abstract
In our article, we share the lessons we have learned after creating and running a successful legal laboratory over the past seven years at Yale Law School. Our legal laboratory, which focuses on the intersection of law and severe brain injury, represents a unique pedagogical model for legal academia, and is closely influenced by the biomedical laboratory.
Language: en
Keywords
Brain Injury; Law and Medicine; Law and Neuroscience; Law and Society; Legal Pedagogy