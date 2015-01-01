Abstract

CONTEXT: During the evacuation of a residence during a fire event, individuals must often climb over objects or navigate stairs, which may be challenging or impossible for an individual who uses a wheelchair or scooter for mobility. Consequently, fire preparedness is critical to enhancing this population's safety and well-being.



OBJECTIVE: This study examines best practices associated with fire preparedness among individuals who use a wheelchair or scooter to inform and facilitate fire preparedness education.



METHODS: A scoping literature review was conducted based on the framework established by Arksey and O'Malley. A total of 386 peer-reviewed articles and sources based on non-academic organizations, including the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Society of Fire Protection Engineers, Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Society of North America (RESNA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), United Spinal Association, American Red Cross, and United States Fire Administration (USFA) were evaluated, and 14 of the 386 peer-reviewed publications were retained after determining predefined inclusion criteria.



RESULTS: Findings emphasize the need to prevent fires from occurring through dedication to safe home practices and the use of early detection systems, and the utilization of easy-to-use or automated fire management equipment, such as a home sprinkler system, was encouraged. The need to develop highly detailed evacuation plans with the use of appropriate equipment is highly emphasized.



CONCLUSION: Due to the high-risk nature of the population, increased attention, and awareness of fire preparedness among individuals who use a wheelchair or scooter is critical.

Language: en