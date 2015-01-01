Abstract

BACKGROUND: Surgical stabilization of rib fractures (SSRF) should be performed early after injury. Factors that influence timing remain unknown. Our objective was to identify inherent variables that allow for early identification and treatment. We hypothesized that certain demographic, injury, and logistical factors are associated with SSRF <24 hours from admission.



METHODS: Retrospective review from an urban level 1 trauma center (10/2010-8/2019). Patients were grouped as SSRF <24 hours from admission vs. ≥24 hours. Demographics, transfer from an outside hospital (OSH), timing documentation, injury descriptors, surgeon on-call, and operative surgeon were collected. SSRF for chronic non-union was excluded.



RESULTS: Data from 173 patients were analyzed. Eighty-five patients (49%) were in the <24 hours group and 88 (51%) were in the ≥24 hours group. Baseline demographics were similar between groups. Injury severity was significantly higher in the late group: increased Injury Severity Score (ISS; 16.5 vs. 21.0, P<0.01), lower Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS; 15 vs. 14, P<0.01), more rib fractures (7 vs. 9, P=0.01), and increased incidence of face (6% vs. 16%, P=0.03), spine (22% vs. 47%, P<0.01), and pelvis fractures (8% vs. 25%, P<0.01). Patients admitted on a Wednesday were more likely to undergo early SSRF as compared to other days of the week (P=0.01) There was also a shorter time from the decision to perform SSRF to the actual operation in the early group, as compared to the late group (13 vs. 44 hours, P<0.01). Fifty (28.9%) SSRF cases were performed by the on-call surgeon; this percentage did not differ in the early vs. late group (33% vs. 25%, P=0.25). Patients needing pelvic fixation were more likely to be in the late group. Patients transferred from an OSH for SSRF were more likely to be in the early group (29% vs. 10%, P<0.01). Finally, likelihood of early surgery increased with increasing study year.



CONCLUSIONS: Approximately one-half of SSRF cases were performed within 24 hours of admission. Factors that influence surgery within 24 hours of admission appear related to overall injury severity and systems issues, including day of admission, transfer from another facility, additional urgent pelvic surgery, and institutional experience with SSRF. Surgeon availability did not drive this disparity.

Language: en