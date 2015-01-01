Abstract

Suicides among older women have received little research attention. In this study based on the 2017-2019 National Violent Death Reporting System data, we examined the prevalence of depression in older female suicide decedents (N = 3,061), associations between depression and other suicide precipitants, and the associations between suicide methods and depression. Descriptive statistics and generalized linear models (GLM) for a Poisson distribution with a log link were used to examine the research questions. Of the decedents, 15.0% had depressed mood without a reported diagnosis and 41.8% had a depression diagnosis. Nearly one-half of the decedents with reported depression were receiving mental health/substance use treatment at the time of injury. The likelihood of depression was lower among those who were age 85 and older compared to those were age 65-74, but higher among those who had anxiety disorder (IRR = 1.50, 95% CI = 1.33-1.69), history of suicidal ideation (IRR = 1.22, 95% CI = 1.10-1.35), history of suicide attempt (IRR = 1.27, 95% CI = 1.14-1.41), and bereavement problems (IRR = 1.45, 95% CI = 1.27-1.65). Those who had depression were less likely to have used firearms (IRR = 0.85, 95% CI = 0.75-0.97) but more likely to have used hanging/suffocation (IRR = 1.37, 95% CI = 1.13-1.67). The findings show that gun ownership was likely an important factor for firearm use. The high prevalence of depressed mood and/or depression diagnosis among older female suicide decedents at the time of their fatal injury underscores the importance of assessing depression and providing evidence-based depression treatment as an essential suicide prevention approach.

