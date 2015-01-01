Abstract

A notable ambiguity persists concerning whether distinct forms of parent-child triangulation (unstable coercive coalition, stable coalition, detouring-attacking, detouring supportive, parentification) might mediate the association between interparental conflict and early adolescent depressive symptoms similarly within the context of Chinese Confucianism. Filling this research gap, this study aimed to examine the mediating role of the five dimensions of parent-child triangulation in the association between interparental conflict and early adolescent depressive symptoms, as well as the moderating effect of grandparent support on this mediating pathway. Data were drawn from a sample of 761 Chinese adolescents (M (age) = 12.82 ± 0.47, 49.1% girls). Structural equation model analyses indicated that unstable coercive coalition, stable coalition, and detouring-attacking behaviors partially mediated the association between interparental conflict and adolescent depressive symptoms, while detouring-supportive behaviors and parentification did not demonstrate such mediating effects. Unlike Western societies, a negative correlation was observed between interparental conflict and parentification in the context of China. Grandparent support mitigated the adverse effects of both interparental conflict and the unstable coercive coalition on early adolescent depressive symptoms.

Language: en