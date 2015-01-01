|
Citation
Senior R, Pickett L, Stirling A, Dash S, Gorgone P, Durst G, Jones D, Shannon R, Bhavsar NA, Bedoya A. JAMIA Open 2023; 6(4): ooad105.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Informatics Association, Publisher Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
38088956
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Gun violence remains a concerning and persistent issue in our country. Novel dashboards may integrate and summarize important clinical and non-clinical data that can inform targeted interventions to address the underlying causes of gun violence.
Keywords
gun violence; dashboard analysis; electronic health record; social determinants of health