Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Gun violence remains a concerning and persistent issue in our country. Novel dashboards may integrate and summarize important clinical and non-clinical data that can inform targeted interventions to address the underlying causes of gun violence.



METHODS: Data from various clinical and non-clinical sources were sourced, cleaned, and integrated into a customizable dashboard that summarizes and provides insight into the underlying factors that impact local gun violence episodes.



RESULTS: The dashboards contained data from 7786 encounters and 1152 distinct patients from our Emergency Department's Trauma Registry with various patterns noted by the team. A multidisciplinary executive team, including subject matter experts in community-based interventions, epidemiology, and social sciences, was formed to design targeted interventions based on these observations.



CONCLUSION: Targeted interventions to reduce gun violence require a multimodal data sourcing and standardization approach, the inclusion of neighborhood-level data, and a dedicated multidisciplinary team to act on the generated insights.

