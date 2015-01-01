SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Senior R, Pickett L, Stirling A, Dash S, Gorgone P, Durst G, Jones D, Shannon R, Bhavsar NA, Bedoya A. JAMIA Open 2023; 6(4): ooad105.

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Informatics Association, Publisher Oxford University Press)

10.1093/jamiaopen/ooad105

38088956

PMC10712903

INTRODUCTION: Gun violence remains a concerning and persistent issue in our country. Novel dashboards may integrate and summarize important clinical and non-clinical data that can inform targeted interventions to address the underlying causes of gun violence.

METHODS: Data from various clinical and non-clinical sources were sourced, cleaned, and integrated into a customizable dashboard that summarizes and provides insight into the underlying factors that impact local gun violence episodes.

RESULTS: The dashboards contained data from 7786 encounters and 1152 distinct patients from our Emergency Department's Trauma Registry with various patterns noted by the team. A multidisciplinary executive team, including subject matter experts in community-based interventions, epidemiology, and social sciences, was formed to design targeted interventions based on these observations.

CONCLUSION: Targeted interventions to reduce gun violence require a multimodal data sourcing and standardization approach, the inclusion of neighborhood-level data, and a dedicated multidisciplinary team to act on the generated insights.


gun violence; dashboard analysis; electronic health record; social determinants of health

