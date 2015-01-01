|
Citation
Zagorulko OI, Medvedeva LA. Khirurgiia (Mosk) 2023; (12): 83-88.
Vernacular Title
Анализ использования современных методов лечения и профилактики фантомного болевого синдрома при минно-взрывных травмах
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Media Sphera)
DOI
PMID
38088844
Abstract
Phantom pain syndrome significantly impairs the quality of life and effectiveness of surgical treatment after limb amputations. The authors consider possible strategies for treatment and prevention in elective surgical intervention and mine-explosive injuries.
Language: ru
Keywords
chronic postoperative pain; mine-explosive limb injury; phantom pain syndrome