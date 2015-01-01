SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zagorulko OI, Medvedeva LA. Khirurgiia (Mosk) 2023; (12): 83-88.

Vernacular Title

Анализ использования современных методов лечения и профилактики фантомного болевого синдрома при минно-взрывных травмах

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Media Sphera)

DOI

10.17116/hirurgia202312183

PMID

38088844

Abstract

Phantom pain syndrome significantly impairs the quality of life and effectiveness of surgical treatment after limb amputations. The authors consider possible strategies for treatment and prevention in elective surgical intervention and mine-explosive injuries.


Language: ru

Keywords

chronic postoperative pain; mine-explosive limb injury; phantom pain syndrome

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print