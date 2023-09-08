|
Fath N, Idrissi M, Louragli I. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38092010
Abstract
On Sep 8, 2023, a 6·8-magnitude earthquake hit the High Atlas Mountains, in the central region of Morocco. It was the most devastating earthquake in the country for decades, resulting in nearly 3000 deaths and thousands more people injured. It is well established that earthquakes have adverse psychological and neuropsychiatric effects, mainly post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety symptoms. The caravan of the Shifaa Foundation, a health-care non-governmental organisation, provided health care and psychological support for the first 3 weeks after the earthquake across more than 53 villages. In October, 2023, the National Federation of Moroccan Scouting organised an inclusive Scout camp for children affected by the earthquake to offer short-term pyschological support through diverse recreational activities and educational workshops. However, some psychiatric disorders persist for years after a disaster.
