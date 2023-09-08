Abstract

On Sep 8, 2023, a 6·8-magnitude earthquake hit the High Atlas Mountains, in the central region of Morocco. It was the most devastating earthquake in the country for decades, resulting in nearly 3000 deaths and thousands more people injured. It is well established that earthquakes have adverse psychological and neuropsychiatric effects, mainly post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety symptoms. The caravan of the Shifaa Foundation, a health-care non-governmental organisation, provided health care and psychological support for the first 3 weeks after the earthquake across more than 53 villages. In October, 2023, the National Federation of Moroccan Scouting organised an inclusive Scout camp for children affected by the earthquake to offer short-term pyschological support through diverse recreational activities and educational workshops. However, some psychiatric disorders persist for years after a disaster.



Adding to these challenges, rainfall over the past 2 months in the region has left those people who are temporarily sheltering in tents facing heightened stress and increased vulnerability to worsened mental health conditions, as well as decreasing access to the region. We appeal to both national and international mental health associations to leverage their expertise in addressing the mental health challenges faced by the affected population. The response to the disaster should include digital health technologies and a free virtual psychological clinic, as was done in Syria after the earthquake in February, 2023.



Stigma is an additional challenge; people in rural Morocco have cultural and religious interpretations for psychiatric disorders and are afraid of discrimination, which prevents them from seeking mental support. Community-based initiatives, involving religious leaders and community representatives, can raise awareness of mental illness and reduce stigma

