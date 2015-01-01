Abstract

In all societies, violence is a social problem and violation of human rights. Changing attitudes and behaviors, which accept violence at individual and societal levels are key components in prevention strategies. The aim of this study was to produce educational material on Gender Based Violence (GBV). A participatory study design including educators and university students was used to create four teaching modules. The teaching was evaluated by descriptive surveys before and after the training and focus group discussions followed the training session. The questionnaire covered attitudes to gender, violence and laws. One hundred eleven teachers and 25 students representing different faculties and universities participated in separate workshops in three Sri Lankan universities. The students lacked knowledge of the meaning of GBV, consequences and existing laws. Women held more gender-equitable attitudes. Both women and men favoured equal participation of work and decision in the households. Male undergraduates showed less accepting attitudes toward rape or blaming women for rape Three categories emerged after the FGDs; Make training module compulsory and teacher led; Mind your own business; What can be done. The newly prepared and context specific material was well-received by educators and students and they provided valuable inputs, which improved the educational modules.

