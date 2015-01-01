|
Citation
|
Short NA, Patidar S, Margolies S, Goetzinger A, Chidgey B, Austin AE. Pain Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38092363
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Chronic pain in the context of certain factors may be associated with potential for nonmedical prescription opioid use; however, identifying this risk can be challenging and complex. Several variables alone have been associated with non-prescribed opioid use, including depression, anxiety, pain interference, and trauma exposure. Prior research has often failed to integrate these assessments together, which is important as these factors may cluster together in important and complex ways. The current study aimed to identify classes of patients with chronic pain who have differential risk for use of nonmedical prescription opioid use, depression and anxiety, and pain severity, interference, and catastrophizing, and interpersonal violence exposure.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
opioids; depression; anxiety; opioid use disorder; Pain