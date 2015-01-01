Abstract

Firearm injury is a leading cause of death among children and adolescents.1,-3 Approximately 33 000 children were killed by firearms in the decade between 2012 and 2021, with an annual rate that increased 50% between 2019 (1732) and 2021 (2590).4 For every 1 of these lives tragically lost, 4 children survive their firearm injuries.4 This substantial rise in preventable death and injury among children by firearms underscores the need for firearm injury reduction to be a national priority area for policymakers, community leaders, clinicians, advocates, and researchers.



The authors of recent studies estimate that 40% of children who survive firearm injuries suffer chronic, complex medical conditions, with an associated $100 million in additional health care expenditures in the year after the injury.5 Of children who survive firearm injuries, between 47% and 70% are discharged directly from the emergency department (ED), resulting in only...

Language: en