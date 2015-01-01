SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pulcini CD, Hoffmann JA, Alpern ER, Chaudhary S, Ehrlich PF, Fein JA, Fleegler EW, Goyal MK, Hall M, Jeffries KN, Myers R, Sheehan KM, Zamani M, Zima BT, Hargarten S. Pediatrics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Pediatrics)

10.1542/peds.2023-063322

38087959

Firearm injury is a leading cause of death among children and adolescents.1,-3 Approximately 33 000 children were killed by firearms in the decade between 2012 and 2021, with an annual rate that increased 50% between 2019 (1732) and 2021 (2590).4 For every 1 of these lives tragically lost, 4 children survive their firearm injuries.4 This substantial rise in preventable death and injury among children by firearms underscores the need for firearm injury reduction to be a national priority area for policymakers, community leaders, clinicians, advocates, and researchers.

The authors of recent studies estimate that 40% of children who survive firearm injuries suffer chronic, complex medical conditions, with an associated $100 million in additional health care expenditures in the year after the injury.5 Of children who survive firearm injuries, between 47% and 70% are discharged directly from the emergency department (ED), resulting in only...


