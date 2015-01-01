|
Citation
|
Pulcini CD, Hoffmann JA, Alpern ER, Chaudhary S, Ehrlich PF, Fein JA, Fleegler EW, Goyal MK, Hall M, Jeffries KN, Myers R, Sheehan KM, Zamani M, Zima BT, Hargarten S. Pediatrics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38087959
|
Abstract
|
Firearm injury is a leading cause of death among children and adolescents.1,-3 Approximately 33 000 children were killed by firearms in the decade between 2012 and 2021, with an annual rate that increased 50% between 2019 (1732) and 2021 (2590).4 For every 1 of these lives tragically lost, 4 children survive their firearm injuries.4 This substantial rise in preventable death and injury among children by firearms underscores the need for firearm injury reduction to be a national priority area for policymakers, community leaders, clinicians, advocates, and researchers.
Language: en