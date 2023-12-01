Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe and compare seasonal prevalence, anatomical location, severity, and onset of injuries between female and male elite ice hockey players.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey study. SETTING: Elite ice hockey. PARTICIPANTS: Swedish elite ice hockey players (170 females & 190 males). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Past season injuries reported on a modified version of the Oslo Sports Trauma Research Center overuse injury questionnaire. Proportions of players who experienced any and substantial problems, as well as respective injury severity scores were presented and compared between sexes.



RESULTS: Highest seasonal prevalence was reported for hip/groin [31.1% (n = 112)], lower back [24.2% (n = 87)], and shoulder injuries [23.6% (n = 85)]. Prevalence of injuries was approximately similar between sexes. Substantial injuries were most prevalent in the hip/groin (13.3% [n = 48]) and knee (18.6% [n = 67]) region. Females reported a higher proportion of substantial hip/groin injuries. Most reported injuries were acute except for hip/groin and lower back injuries (74.4% and 81.8% due to overuse).



CONCLUSION: Seasonal prevalence of injuries in elite ice hockey players were comparable between sexes. Acute injuries were most common but hip/groin as well as lower back injuries were predominantly due to overuse. The highest reported prevalence was found for hip and groin-, lower back-, and shoulder injuries.

